Pedestrians are seen walking past a branch of the Anglo Irish Bank in Dublin in this September 30, 2010 file photograph. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files

LONDON The chief executive of the former Anglo Irish Bank, Mike Aynsley, is stepping down in the aftermath of the institution's liquidation on Thursday.

Aynsley, who joined the bank in late 2009, announced his departure in an email sent on Friday afternoon, which was seen by Reuters.

In the email, he described the bank debt deal that triggered Anglo's liquidation, as "very positive for Ireland".

Ireland announced on Thursday that it had succeeded in restructuring a 25 billion euro (21 billion pounds) promissory note to bail out Anglo Irish Bank, so that the payments were stretched out over a longer period of time.

"As a result of this, the liquidator, Kieran Wallace, is embarking on a classic, speedy liquidation process in conjunction with KPMG who are acting in support of the process and in a management capacity through out," Aynsley said.

(Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing By Steve Slater)