DUBLIN The number of Irish homes in mortgages arrears for more than 90 days fell to their lowest level in two years in the three months through September but the number of buy-to-let mortgages in distress stayed stubbornly high.

The proportion of residential mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days fell to 11.2 percent at end-September, the fourth successive quarterly fall and down from 11.8 percent in the previous three months, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The proportion of residential investment property loans in arrears over 90 days stood at 22.1 percent at the end of the quarter versus 22.0 percent at the end of June.

