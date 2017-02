DUBLIN Ireland's Finance Minister on Wednesday said he believed the country's state-owned banks had enough capital to deal with the current high levels of mortgage arrears, saying they were "well capitalised."

New central bank deadlines announced on Wednesday that will force banks to address troubled mortgages at a faster pace, are not likely to lead to additional capital needs, he said.

