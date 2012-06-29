Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
DUBLIN Deposits held by Irish domestic banks covered by a government guarantee remained stable in May despite elevated stress in euro zone markets, Ireland's finance department said on Friday.
Allied Irish Banks Group (ALBK.I), Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I) and permanent tsb IPM.I, which suffered outflows in the tens of billions in the run-up to Ireland's EU-IMF bailout, saw deposits rise by 0.9 billion euros (722 million pounds) to 152 billion, the highest level since February 2011.
The finance department said that while the rate of growth moderated in May from jumps of 2.1 billion euros in each of the previous two months, the growth was broad based which it said was positive.
The finance department says the measure of consolidated deposits offers a more accurate picture of deposit flows at the covered banks than figures published by the central bank, which include intra-group deposits and exclude deposits held at overseas subsidiaries.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Conor Humphries)
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
BARCELONA, Spain Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the classic 3310 talk and text phone, the world's most popular device in the year 2000.
BARCELONA, Spain Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced a new strategy on Sunday promising to give customers back control of their own data with the help of a new digital personal assistant.