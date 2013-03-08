Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
DUBLIN Irish banks' reliance on emergency funds from the European Central Bank (ECB) fell in February, with outstanding loans of 61.8 billion euros, down from 70.1 billion a month earlier, the country's central bank said on Friday.
Emergency loans from the Irish central bank fell to nothing. Under a plan agreed with the ECB on Thursday, Dublin will not have to tap such exceptional liquidity assistance (ELA) funding in future.
Ireland's viable banks remain heavily dependent on emergency funding to run day-to-day, but have trimmed that reliance from a high of 187 billion euros in February 2011 by shrinking balance sheets and making a tentative return to capital markets.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group struck a deal with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT Two of the world's biggest central banks are likely to find themselves with a bigger policy gap by the end of the coming fortnight