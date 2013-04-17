Sunlight is reflected on a sign of the Bank of Ireland in Dublin in this May 28, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

DUBLIN Deposits held by Ireland's domestically-owned banks rose by 0.6 percent in March, data from the country's finance department showed on Wednesday, indicating no knock-on effects from the tax on savers imposed under Cyprus' bailout last month.

Deposits at Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I), permanent tsb IPM.I and Allied Irish Banks Group (ALBK.I) rose by 0.9 billion euros (773.31 million pounds) to 155.6 billion euros due to strong retail inflows, the department said.

A large outflow of deposits before Ireland's bailout left the banks dependent on the ECB for funding but that reliance has fallen steadily over the past two years and dropped a further 10 percent to 39.6 billion euros in March.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)