(Paragraph 4 contains strong language)

By Sam Cage

DUBLIN Executives at Anglo Irish Bank talked about going in "with arms swinging" to demand "moolah" from Ireland's central bank to keep the lender afloat, according to taped telephone conversations.

Transcripts of phone conversations between Anglo executives in 2008 have caused outrage in Ireland, which was pushed into a European Union and International Monetary Fund bailout by the cost of rescuing failed banks after a property bubble burst.

In a transcript published by the Irish Independent on Thursday, Anglo's then-chief executive, David Drumm, and then-head of capital markets, John Bowe, discuss a forthcoming meeting with the central bank. Drumm says he will demand a big cash injection for Anglo.

"Get into the fucking simple speak - we need the moolah, you have it, so you're going to give it to us, and when would that be?" Drumm said, using a slang term for money.

"I'll be forcing the agenda. We'll go down there with our arms swinging," Drumm said on the recording.