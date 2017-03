DUBLIN Irish banks' reliance on emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) fell by 5 percent in July from a month earlier, with outstanding loans dropping to 43.6 billion euros, the country's central bank said on Friday.

Ireland's viable banks have trimmed their day-to-day dependence on ECB funding from a high of 187 billion euros in February 2011 by shrinking their balance sheets and making a tentative return to capital markets.

(Reporting by Sam Cage)