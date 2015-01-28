DUBLIN Ireland's central bank will tighten new mortgage restrictions if they prove not to be tough enough or if there is evidence of a property bubble emerging, governor Patrick Honohan said on Wednesday.

The central bank offered relief to first-time house buyers when it finalised new regulations on Tuesday that will introduce curbs on mortgage lending aimed at avoiding a repeat of the devastating 2008 property crash.

"We reserve the right to tighten them and ramp them up," Honohan told a news conference, adding that if the new rules prove to have been introduced in good time, this shouldn't be needed.

