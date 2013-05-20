Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
DUBLIN The number of new mortgages issued in Ireland fell to their lowest first-quarter level since data was first collected eight years ago, further tempering hopes that house prices would begin to rebound following a devastating property crash.
Irish residential property values have fallen by half since 2008 but a gradual month-by-month rise in house prices last year as well as quarterly increases in the number of mortgages being approved raised hopes that the market was recovering.
While prices in Dublin were 3 percent higher in March compared a year ago, they fell for the fourth successive month across the country and data on Monday showed that just 2,068 mortgages were drawn down in the first quarter of the year.
That compared to 2,630 a year ago and over twice that amount in the final quarter of 2012, just before the expiry of a government stimulus plan offering mortgage interest relief to those buying their first home.
Economists see a stabilization of the property market as vital to allowing Irish banks and households recover and generate the growth needed to pay off debts that forced Dublin to seek an international bailout in late 2010.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by G Crosse)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.