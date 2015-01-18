A gardener mows the grass outside the headquarters of AIB on the day the bank announced it's results, in Dublin April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Leading Irish opposition party Sinn Fein would oppose the sale of Allied Irish Banks if it enters government following an election early next year, leader Gerry Adams said on Sunday.

The government earlier this month said it had appointed Goldman Sachs to advise on the sale of AIB as it looks to recover all 21 billion euros (16.04 billion pounds) spent on rescuing the country's second-largest bank by assets.

Left-leaning Sinn Fein has been one of the two most popular parties in the country in most opinion polls over the past six months, with several polls indicating it would win most seats at the election due by early 2016.

But the polls indicate it would fall well short of the seats required to form a government without a large coalition partner, such as centre-right Fianna Fail or prime minister Enda Kenny's centre-right Fine Gael, which both broadly support the sale.

Asked in an interview with state broadcaster RTE if Sinn Fein believed the state should sell its stake in AIB, Adams said "we don't."

"The position going into the negotiation is we should retain whatever share" we have, he said, although he added that it would not necessarily need to be held in perpetuity.

He said the sale of the government's stake would indicate that Ireland had given up on any hope of a retrospective recapitalisation of its banks by the euro zone's rescue funds.

He also said the retention of a strategic state bank would help avoid a repeat of the banking crisis.

Asked if it would be a red line issue in any coalition negotiations, Adams indicated it would rather be a "matter for negotiation."

The government has said it may be in a position to sell part of AIB this year, but has indicated that the sale may take place after the election.

