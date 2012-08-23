DUBLIN Ireland announced the issue of its first sovereign amortising bonds on Thursday in a bid to diversify its funding and slice up to 1 billion euros (787.5 million pounds) from its borrowing requirements as it moves toward exiting an EU/IMF bailout.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), the country debt manager, said last month that it was preparing to launch the bonds and together with another new instrument - inflation-linked bonds - hoped to raise between 3 billion and 5 billion euros over the next 18 months.

A source familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday that the agency expects to raise upwards of half a billion euros.

But two bond traders said they expect the figure to be much higher and could top a billion euros.

"Today, we expect around 1 billion to be issued, with initial demand seemingly higher than most had previously expected," said Owen Callan, senior dealer at Danske Markets, a primary dealer in Irish bonds.

Unlike traditional bonds which pay a coupon each year and a principle at maturity, amortising bonds make partial principal and interest payments of equal amounts every year over their lifetime, making them attractive to pension funds.

The debt agency opened the sale process of five new bonds with maturities of 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35 years. This is the first time Irish bonds will be stretched out to such a duration.

The fund raising will help Dublin further cut its post EU/IMF bailout borrowing requirements, which were trimmed significantly when it sold new long-term government bonds in July for the first time since it was forced out of bond markets in 2010.

The move allowed it to cut a further 5.2 billion euros from hefty borrowing requirements that threatened to leave it needing extra aid in 2014.

The yields on the amortising bonds will range between 5.72 and 5.92 percent. This compares to five year debt that was issued last month at a yield of 5.9 percent and eight year debt at a yield of 6.1 percent.

"It's another good news story for the NTMA. The yields on them are quite high, but it's very long-term funding and it's domestic funding, so very stable," said Callan.

The size of the issue, which the NTMA did not specify, will depend on whether smaller Irish pension funds join the two or three larger ones who probably pre-agreed, said Callan.

The result of the issuance, which is likely to be the start of a series of issues, is due at 1300 GMT.

(Reporting by Lorraine Turner and Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)