DUBLIN Ireland will offer around 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion, £1.62 billion) of bonds this week in its first debt sale of 2013, reopening a 2017 bond first sold in July as the country raises funds ahead of a planned exit from its bailout.

The country's debt agency said on Monday it planned a syndicated tap of the 2017 bond, the initial 3.8 billion euro sale of which marked Ireland's return to the long-dated market following the November 2010 rescue package.

A source familiar with the deal said the sale would be sized at around 2 billion euros.

"They're looking at approximately 2 billion and it's expected to happen in the next couple of days," the source told Reuters on Monday.

Ireland began to smooth the path towards exiting its EU/IMF bailout last year, when it took advantage of a sharp fall in bond yields by launching two bond swaps, a maiden amortising bond issue and new long-term debt sales.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has said it wants to raise another 10 billion euros this year to cover the country's 2014 post-bailout funding requirements.

In July, it sold the 2017 paper at a yield of 5.9 percent but Irish debt has performed strongly since, and the bond was trading at 3.25 percent on Monday, according to Tradeweb data.

"Prior to entering the EU/IMF aid programme, the average cost of bond funding was circa 4.7 percent, so issuing at a yield significantly below this level is clearly extremely positive for Ireland as it hopes to fully emerge from the (bailout) programme by the end of the year," Dublin-based Glas Securities said in a note.

