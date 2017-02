DUBLIN Ireland shaved 3.5 billion euros off an 11.8 billion euro bond redemption due in January 2014 through a bond switch on Wednesday, its most significant test of sentiment since exiting funding markets in September 2010.

Ireland's debt management agency offered holders of its 4 percent January 2014 note a new bond maturing in February 2015 and paying a coupon of 4.5 percent.

It offered to buy the 2014 paper at a yield of 4.9 percent, broadly in line with where it is trading in the secondary market and sold the 2015 paper at a yield of 5.152 percent.

