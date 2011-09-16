DUBLIN Ireland will keep trying to persuade the ECB to let it impose losses on unguaranteed senior bonds in shuttered lender Anglo Irish Bank ANGIB.UL even if the ECB president refuses to give it the green light this weekend, Ireland's European affairs minister said on Friday.

Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan will meet with European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet either on Friday or Saturday on the sidelines of a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Poland to try and convince Trichet to drop his opposition to imposing losses on the bonds, with a value of around 3 billion euros (2.6 billion pounds).

Ireland's Minister of State for European Affairs Lucinda Creighton told Reuters on Friday that Dublin planned a long campaign to win the ECB round, pointing out that it had taken Ireland months to win a cut in the cost of its European loans under an EU-IMF bailout.

"Mr Trichet has already said 'No' but we were told 'No' in relation to a reduction in interest rates in March and we secured it in July," said Creighton.

"Like any government we are going to negotiate and fight our corner. I don't expect that we will bring people around to our way of thinking, particularly in the ECB, overnight but I think Michael Noonan and the government are pursuing the right approach, which is to push our perspective."

Noonan wants to impose the losses to cut the cost to taxpayers from bailing out Anglo Irish and win some goodwill among voters ahead of his first austerity budget in December.

Around $1 billion (631.8 million pounds) of senior unguaranteed, unsecured senior bonds in Anglo fall due on November 2.

But Trichet, who will retire as ECB president in November, has repeatedly said he is opposed to such a move for fear of the contagion risk.

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)