LONDON A back up plan for when Ireland eventually returns to the bond market means it should be covered by the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme, a prospect that has pushed Irish short-term borrowing rates far below those of Spain and Italy.

With markets rewarding Dublin for its implementation of its international bailout programme, 10-year Irish yields now trade at around 3.90 percent, 35-65 basis points below their Italian and Spanish equivalents.

But the gap between yields on two-year bonds is almost double that, at 95-105 bps. link.reuters.com/nar22v.

One big reason for that is the European Central Bank's as-yet-unused Outright Monetary Transaction (OMIT) programme. Ireland may find itself uniquely qualified for it.

The country has already made a partial return to bond markets and is now widely expected to exit the 85 billion euro bailout programme by the end of this year.

But it is also considering asking euro zone leaders for a precautionary credit line to ease its way - one that it could turn to in an emergency during a transitional period.

With both private bond market access and such a fiscal programme in place, Dublin would then meet two crucial criteria demanded by the European Central Bank to activate OMT - boxes that none of the rest of the 17-nation bloc tick.

For asset managers, this all but removes the risk of holding Irish sovereign bonds of up to three years maturity, dragging their yields down closer to Germany than Italy or Spain.

"The expectation is that Ireland will soon be eligible for the OMT - not that it would have to use it, just that it would have this safety blanket," said Nick Gartside, chief investment officer for fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Gartside, whose group manages $1.5 trillion of assets, said that JPMorgan funds with Irish bonds in their portfolios held overweight positions on them.

The OMT cushion, introduced a year ago as borrowing costs in some euro zone countries reached unsustainable levels, has calmed fears of a euro break-up and driven down yields on lower-rated bonds such as those of Ireland, Italy and Spain.

While analysts say becoming the first country eligible to use the OMT programme would be an additional boost for Irish short-term debt, failure to qualify for the OMT could risk an abrupt end to Ireland's outperformance as market expectations are priced out.

But for now, no one appears to be banking on that.

Ireland's two-year yields, at 0.85 percent and down from 25 percent at the height of the crisis in 2011 are closer to Germany's two-year yields of 0.16 percent than to Italy's 1.75 percent and Spain's 1.90 percent.

Those of bailed-out Portugal are just under 5 percent while Greece's two-year bonds were restructured last year.

"I do believe it (Ireland) will gradually be dragged back to the group containing the Dutch, the French and the Germans," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole.

PRECAUTIONARY DEAL

A precautionary credit line from the European Union and International Monetary Fund - conditional on implementing reforms - could come in handy.

Commerzbank estimates Ireland has to pay back official and private debt worth 60-65 billion euros in 2017-2020 - roughly 40 percent of last year's economic output.

"Ireland is likely to request new support ... via a precautionary credit line in order to ease market concerns stemming from the spike in funding needs," said David Schnautz, Commerzbank rate strategist in New York.

He expects Ireland, which is fully funded until the end of 2014, to return to the market with a 10-year syndicated deal before the end of 2013 and then issue bonds regularly - mainly long-term paper as its debt burden eases markedly beyond a 2020 peak of about 25 billion euros.

Ireland is not totally out of the woods, however. The property crisis could require a further injection of cash into banks and Dublin's short-term financing needs could increase even further if stress tests due next year reveal troubled Irish banks need even more capital.

But the short-term debt market appears to be betting on a smoother ride.

