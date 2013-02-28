DUBLIN Ireland's plans to return to regular bond issuance this year will not be derailed by the market instability that has followed the inconclusive result of Italian elections, the head of the Irish debt agency said on Thursday.

Ireland still aims to sell a new benchmark 10-year bond in the first half of the year, the chief executive of Ireland's National Asset Management Agency John Corrigan was quoted as saying by Dow Jones news agency.

"Italy is obviously going through a difficult time following the election and that has some impact on European capital markets but our judgment is it won't knock us off course in relation to our return to the market," Corrigan said.

Ireland has gradually begun to return to capital markets in recent months as it prepares and pave the way toward exiting an EU/IMF bailout.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Ron Askew)