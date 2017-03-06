Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
DUBLIN Ireland will seek to raise up to 1.25 billion euros on Thursday in its second dual bond auction of the year to further replenish the scarce pool of Irish debt eligible for the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.
Ireland will auction between 1 and 1.25 billion euros of nine- and 28-year bonds, the country's debt agency said on Monday. It has already raised 5.25 billion euros of its planned 9 to 13 billion euros issuance of long-term debt this year.
The ECB has had to cut its monthly purchases of Irish bonds after nearing a self-imposed limit of holding 33 percent of any country's debt, a pressure Ireland can help alleviate by issuing new eligible debt.
MILAN European shares bounced back from two days of losses on Friday as auto stocks rose following higher car sales in May and a strong update from Tesco offered relief to the battered retail sector.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank needs more clarity on what kind of debt relief Greece will get from its international creditors if it is to buy Greek government bonds as part of its monetary stimulus programme, a source close to the matter said.