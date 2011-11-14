DUBLIN Ireland has created new rules to protect vulnerable consumers from the pressurised sale of financial products and from banks seeking to claw back loans, as it seeks to cushion borrowers from the fallout of a devastating financial crisis.

The central bank published a revised consumer protection code on Wednesday limiting the number of unsolicited communications lenders can send consumers in arrears to three per month and also banning unsolicited visits by financial sales staff.

Banks, insurers and investment firms will also need to gather more information on whether a product or service is suitable for a particular customer.

They must also identify whether customers are vulnerable, for example if they have a sight or hearing impairment or a lack of financial capability and offer such customers additional assistance.

Reckless mortgage lending helped trigger Ireland's financial crisis and the central bank has stopped banks accepting self-certified declarations of income from people seeking a mortgage.

The new code will come into effect from January 1.

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Dan Lalor)