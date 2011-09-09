DUBLIN Irish-based banks' reliance on emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) and its own central bank dipped by around 700 million euros in August compared to the previous month to 153.8 billion euros (133.2 billion pounds), data on Friday showed.

Banks had 97.9 billion euros in outstanding loans from the ECB at the end of August compared to 97.6 billion euros at the end of July. The bulk of those loans have been taken out by domestic Irish banks but the overall figure also includes foreign subsidiaries based in Ireland.

Irish banks' emergency loans from the Irish central bank fell to 55.9 billion euros from nearly 57 billion euros at the end of July.

