Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny addresses a news conference following talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

DUBLIN A summit between British and Irish leaders scheduled for Monday has been cancelled after Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny's mother died, his office said Sunday.

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg was due to meet with Kenny as part of a regular round of meetings between the two countries.

Eithne Kenny, 93, died Saturday. She will be buried on Monday.

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Angus MacSwan)