Ireland's Minister for Finance Michael Noonan displays a copy of the budget on the steps of Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN Ireland's budget aimed at "Brexit-proofing" the economy will not be the last set of policies to deal with the risks posed by Britain's decision to quit the European Union, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.

Noonan disclosed some measures to shield Ireland's vulnerable economy from the impact of Brexit, but business groups and the opposition said it failed to protect exporters already under pressure from a dive in the value of sterling.

"It is Brexit-proofed in so far as one can Brexit-proof, but it's not the last word on Brexit by any manner of means, and future budgets and policies in between will have to reflect the threat that Brexit poses for us," Noonan told Newstalk radio.

