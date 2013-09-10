Patrick Honohan, the Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, speaks during an interview with Reuters, in his office, in central Dublin January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN The governor of Ireland's central bank on Tuesday urged the government not to slow its planned deficit reduction programme after some ministers advocated a scaling back of spending cuts and tax rises.

In an opinion piece published in the Irish Times, Patrick Honohan defended the policy of austerity by saying the sooner Ireland brought its budget deficit under control, the faster it could return to sustainable economic growth.

Ireland has agreed to cut its budget deficit to below 3 percent of GDP by 2015 under European Union rules and its EU-IMF bailout programme envisages 3.1 billion euros (2.62 billion pounds) of spending cuts and tax hikes in its annual budget in October to achieve this.

But some members of the coalition government have argued that the fact Ireland has beaten its deficit targets for previous years means it could ease the 3.1 billion euros fiscal adjustment and still comfortably hit the 3 percent target.

The budget deficit peaked at more than 14 percent of GDP in 2009.

Honohan did not refer to either of the specific targets, but said the country had "limited margin of manoeuvre" and urged the government to complete its programme of spending cuts and tax hikes as fast as possible.

"The sooner the fiscal adjustment is completed, the sooner these elements of uncertainty will be removed, paving the way for reduced private saving and increased consumer demand flowing into the local economy," Honohan said.

Honohan's comments echo those of officials from Ireland's EU-IMF troika. The International Monetary Fund in July said it believed Ireland should focus on the 3.1 billion euro target rather than the 2015 deadline.

The government has not yet made a final decision on the level of spending cuts and tax hikes in the budget.

