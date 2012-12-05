DUBLIN Ireland laid out 3.5 billion euros ($4.6 billion, £2.9 billion) of tax hikes and spending cuts on Wednesday in its sixth austerity budget since its financial crisis began in late 2008 as it paves the way towards exiting an EU/IMF bailout as scheduled next year.

Following are analysts' comments on the measures introduced:

PADHRAIC GARVEY, STRATEGIST, ING, AMSTERDAM

"From a big picture financial market perspective, the focus is on deficit targets and there is no change there. 2012 is lower than the target and the 2103 target is unchanged at 7.5 percent.

"The big focus going forward is whether the 2013 target will be met. And it's 'so far, so good' on that front.

"There are a few micro elements that are new, but overall its broadly as expected."

FERGAL O'BRIEN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, IBEC

"The government deserves credit for delivering the budget in such a way as to maintain employment. I think the focus has been on broadening the base, which is less damaging to growth... Support for the SME sector is to be particularly welcomed.

"I think they've struck a good balance between achieving fiscal consolidation and limiting the damage on growth. It's good to see they haven't put significant additional taxes on work. That is a positive sign in the budget.

"There are a number of growth measures in the budget. I think in difficult circumstances they've done about as well as they could have.

"The main reflection from a business point of view is that they've made the savings without additional taxes on work. Things like allowing people early access to pensions ought to help the domestic economy."

OWEN CALLAN, SENIOR DEALER, DANSKE MARKETS

"It's a fairly balanced budget from the market's point of view. They have taken from everyone a little rather than hitting one sector massively. They haven't just gone after the wealthy.

"The PRSI (payroll tax) hits people at the low end, but the pension stuff hits people at the top end.

"Ireland has gotten this tag that it is willing to do whatever it takes to remain on track, even if some of the measures are unpopular. They are taking a few measures that some other countries have been unwilling to look at."

DERMOT O'LEARY, CHIEF ECONOMIST, GOODBODY STOCKBROKERS

"The budget was well leaked beforehand so there weren't any great surprises. The key areas on expenditure will be the health side and social protection. They've had difficulties with those departments this year in making their targets, and they'll be under a lot of scrutiny.

"I think the government have struck the right balance. The government is committed to a ratio of one-third tax revenue and two-thirds expenditure, and that is to be welcomed.

"But Ireland still has the highest budget deficit in the euro zone, and has a lot of work to do.

"If you look at Ireland's adjustment programme, it's slower than Spain or Portugal. Ireland has been given more time, and thus far the economy can take it, but I don't think the government has a choice but to implement these cuts."

($1 = 0.7642 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan, Conor Humphries and Peter Schwartzstein)