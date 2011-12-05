DUBLIN Ireland's government imposed yet more spending cuts on Monday with possibly worse still to come as the European debt crisis throws up a damaging cocktail of slowing growth and zealous austerity across the currency bloc.

HEADLINE FIGURES

- 2.2 billion euros of the 3.8 billion euros of fiscal consolidation is on the spending side.

- Capital expenditure will be cut by 755 million euros, while current spending cuts to contribute 1.4 billion euros.

SOCIAL WELFARE SAVINGS OF 475 MILLION EUROS

Some of the main measures:

- Payment week for jobseekers' benefit will be calculated on a five-day week rather than the existing six-day week basis, saving 5.9 million euros in 2012.

- Reducing the period each year for which fuel subsidies are given from 32 to 26 weeks, saving 51 million euros.

- Increasing minimum contributions and reviewing rent limits will yield savings of 55 million euros in rent supplement;

- Reduce employer rebate on redundancies to 15 percent from 60 percent, saving 81 million euros next year.

- Reduce mortgage interest supplement, raising 22.5 million euros.

- Government to standardise the rates of payments of child benefit for all children, scrapping premiums for third and subsequent children to save nearly 45 million euros next year.

- Raise age for back-to-school clothing and footwear allowance to 4 from 2. Reduce rates of payment by around 50 euros, saving 26 million euros.

HEALTHCARE SAVINGS OF 543 MILLION EUROS

Some of the main measures:

- Reduce numbers and contain pay costs, to save 145 million euros.

- Increase charges for private beds in hospitals, to save 143 million euros.

- Measures to reduce the price of drugs, such as reference pricing and generic drugs, and reduced fees for services, to save 112 million euros

- Secure 2 percent efficiencies in disability, mental health and childrens' services, saving 50 million euros

EDUCATION SAVINGS OF 132 MILLION EUROS

Some of the main measures:

- Raising pupil-teacher ratio, saving 19.4 million euros

- Increase of 250 euros in the third level student contribution will secure savings of 18.5 million euros

- Reduction in funding for higher education bodies, saving 24.6 million euros.

- Reduce student maintenance grants, cutting grants to post-graduates, to save 15 million euros.

PUBLIC SECTOR EMPLOYMENT

Some of the main measures:

- Public service pay bill will fall by 400 million euros ($537 million) in 2012.

- By the end of this year, the numbers employed in the public service will be below 300,000. Public sector to be cut by another 6,000 next year.

- Freeze on hiring in public sector to be lifted to allow some limited recruitment in the public service in early 2012

- In 2012, public service bodies will have to achieve savings in respect of overtime of 10 percent and in allowances and premium payments of 5 percent

OTHER

- The Department of Agriculture, the Marine and Food measures amounting to savings of 105 million euros

- The Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport - measures amounting to 45 million euros

- The Department of the Environment, Community and Local Government - measures amounting to 34 million euros

