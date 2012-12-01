DUBLIN Ireland said it expected to miss its revenue goal for 2012 by 0.6 percent after weak November income tax receipts wiped out gains earlier in the year, an unexpected blow in a country hoping to exit its EU/IMF bailout next year.

Dublin had pointed to a better-than-expected tax take in the first 10 months of the year as proof of progress under the two-year old bailout.

But the finance department said on Saturday a shortfall in the busiest tax month of the year will put it 210 million euros (170.4 million pounds) off track.

It said it would will stick to planned savings of 3.5 billion euros for 2013 after estimating buoyant non-tax related revenues would trim this year's budget deficit by more than expected.

Ireland's deficit, still one of the highest in the euro zone, is now set to fall to 8.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), lower than the 8.3 percent previously expected and the 8.6 percent target set under the terms of its bailout.

"The 3.5 billion euro target remains unchanged because of offsetting gains in other areas," a spokesman for the finance department told Reuters, noting the 855 million euros raised through the auction of fourth-generation mobile phone licences earlier this month.

The finance department will give details of the November tax returns on Tuesday, on the eve of the country's 2013 austerity budget.

But it forecast in its annual pre-budget "White Paper" that, based on those figures, the 2012 outturn would be 36.165 billion euros and not the 36.375 billion anticipated.

This was due to a shortfall in self-employed income tax receipts, much of which are collected in November, the finance department spokesman said.

Corporate tax receipts, 30 percent of which are also brought in November, were almost bang on target after disappointing a month earlier, he added.

The government will give an updated estimate of expected tax returns for 2013 after finance minister Michael Noonan unveils the country's sixth and toughest budget since late 2008 on Wednesday.

Dublin plans to make 1 billion of the 3.5 billion euro budgetary adjustment through fresh taxation measures - including bringing in a politically sensitive property tax.

Even if this action is not taken, the finance department estimates that tax revenues will rise by 1.5 billion euros or 4 percent next year.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)