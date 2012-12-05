DUBLIN The Irish government will test the economy and the public's patience with another 3.5 billion euro dose of austerity on Wednesday, though better service sector and jobless data will help soften the blow.

Bailed-out Ireland has begun its return to bond markets and is one of few euro zone countries to keep eking out mild growth, but with one of the highest budget deficits in Europe, it must make further harsh spending cuts and tax hikes.

The new measures come on top of 25 billion euros taken out of the economy since 2008 - equivalent to 15 percent of annual output - although the rapid rate of services growth last month showed its ability to weather the cuts as well as the euro zone downturn.

With the sector, which accounts for about 60 percent of the economy, growing at its fastest pace in five years and the jobless rate hitting a 17-month low, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said the budget would further pave the way towards exiting EU/IMF aid as scheduled next year.

"Everybody in this country knows that we face a very challenging time," Kenny told parliament, ahead of finance minister Michael Noonan's announcement at 1430 GMT on the country's sixth budget in little over four years.

"We are moving in the right direction. Tough decisions must be made in the interests of all our people because our ambition is to retrieve our economic independence and be able to see the troika go home, and today's budget will build on that platform."

The broad thrust of the budget is already agreed under the terms of Ireland's 85 billion euro EU/IMF bail-out, with around one billion euros coming from new tax measures, 500 million to be trimmed from the country's capital budget and 1.7 billion to be saved through cuts to departmental current expenditure.

Noonan will present the taxation measures, which will include a politically incendiary property tax, before spending minister Brendan Howlin lays out cuts mainly to the big-spending health and social protection budgets.

PROPERTY TAX PROBLEMS

Ireland's studious application of its austerity plan, which still has at least three years to run, has so far impressed investors and helped push yields on benchmark Irish 2020 bonds to 4.5 percent from over three times that level 18 months ago.

With a record majority, Noonan will have few problems in pushing the measures through parliament when the first votes are taken on Wednesday. The public's reaction will be much more telling.

"I don't think international investors are particularly concerned about the measures, their focus will be on the overall number and the reaction to it," said Alan Ahearne, an economics professor at the National University of Ireland, Galway, who was special adviser to Noonan's predecessor Brian Lenihan.

"One of the reasons there has been an increase in confidence among international investors is that they see that unlike other countries in the periphery, the budgetary adjustments, although difficult, are being accepted by the people."

With unemployment close to a crisis high at 14.6 percent, domestic demand still falling and the government under pressure to strike a deal with Europe to ease the burden of an expensive bank bailout, Kenny cannot take the public's patience for granted.

While Irish trade unions have protested little due to a deal struck with the government to protect public sector pay from further cuts, a number of smaller protests will take place outside parliament after the budget speeches.

The re-introduction of a property tax at a time when almost one in six homeowners are struggling to pay their mortgages was already vexing voters on the streets of Dublin.

"Property tax is a joke. Making people pay for having a home, when most people own rather than rent their homes, is just typical of Ireland," said Susan Maguire, who bought her home on Dublin's southside immediately before the crash in 2007.

"It's going to put people struggling already under serious pressure."

(Additional reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Stephen Nisbet and Hugh Lawson)