Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan smiles as he arrives at the Government Buildings before presenting his budget to parliament in Dublin October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Ireland was 0.6 percent ahead of its 2013 tax revenue goal at the end of November and government departments spent 1.3 percent less than budgeted, putting it on track to meet its annual deficit target, data showed on Tuesday.

Ireland's budget shortfall, still among the highest in Europe as a percentage of national output, fell to 8.6 billion euros after the first 11 months of the year from 13 billion euros a year ago, the finance department said in a statement.

"The strong performance set out in today's figures is hard evidence that the recovery seen in the high frequency data is taking hold across the economy," said Finance Minister Michael Noonan, who described November, one of the busiest periods for returns, as the most important month of the tax year.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Padraic Halpin)