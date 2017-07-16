FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Ireland to slightly increase budget space for 2018 - Varadkar
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Sport
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
Time running out to prevent banks' Brexit exodus, says City of London boss
The road to Brexit
Time running out to prevent banks' Brexit exodus, says City of London boss
The diamond that's too big to sell
Lifestyle
The diamond that's too big to sell
Brexit negotiations open
Brexit negotiations open
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 16, 2017 / 10:48 AM / a day ago

Ireland to slightly increase budget space for 2018 - Varadkar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ireland's Leo Varadkar arrives at a EU leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 22, 2017.Julien Warnand/Pool

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will be able to modestly increase the 300 million euros (262.56 million pounds) currently available to cut tax and increase spending in 2018 when the government introduces its budget in October, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Ireland has limited room to stimulate its booming economy next year as it seeks to balance its budget for the first time in a decade and having already pre-committed a significant chunk of funds, include in a new public sector pay deal agreed in May.

"It's going to be tight. Any spending increases and tax cuts are going to be modest. But it'll be more than 300 million euros," Varadkar told the Sunday Independent in an interview.

"For example, if unemployment continues to fall, and we anticipate it will, there will be savings in jobseekers' allowance. There's also the possibility of revenue-raising measures. It's pretty normal in budgets now to put 10 or 20 or even 50 cents on cigarettes and that brings in revenue too."

Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.