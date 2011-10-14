DUBLIN Ireland's governing coalition faces "extremely difficult" negotiations ahead of a December budget, a minister from the junior Labour Party said on Friday, after disagreeing with the finance minister over austerity targets.

The centre-left Labour Party has worked smoothly with its larger centre-right partner Fine Gael since their election in February, but analysts have warned that tough decisions needed to hit targets under an EU/IMF bailout deal may cause tensions.

Energy Minister Pat Rabbitte said he was against adding to planned austerity measures for next year beyond a planned 3.6 billion euros (2.6 billion pounds).

Finance Minister Michael Noonan, a member of the larger Fine Gael party, has said the government would impose savings of more than 3.6 billion euros if that was needed to hit a 2012 budget deficit target of 8.6 percent under a EU/IMF bailout deal.

"I don't want us to go beyond the 3.6 billion cut we have committed to," Rabbitte, told state broadcaster RTE.

Asked about upcoming budget talks with Fine Gael, he said: "It's going to be extremely difficult."

The government has said it will decide within the next few weeks whether to front load a 4-year fiscal adjustment programme to hit a deficit target of below 3 percent by 2015 from the 10 percent forecast this year.

"It's very easy to rhyme off figures and say we will go for more than planned," Rabbitte said. "You sit around a table with figures in front of you in social welfare, in health in education in justice and see how difficult it is."

