DUBLIN The Irish government tested the economy and a long-suffering public with a new 3.5 billion euro dose of austerity on Wednesday, its sixth budget since its financial crisis began in late 2008.

Following are the main measures introduced.

HEADLINE FIGURES

- 1.4 billion euros (1.1 billion pounds) of the 3.5 billion euros of fiscal consolidation was down to increased taxation. That was made up of 1.21 billion of new measures and 220 million of carryover from measures announced in previous budgets.

- Spending was cut by 1.9 billion euros, including 1.4 billion of cuts in current spending and 500 million euros in cuts to capital spending.

KEY TAX MEASURES (amount to be raised in brackets)

PERSONAL TAXES

- Headline income tax rates unchanged

- Removal of weekly payroll tax allowance (289 million euros)

- Increase in Universal Social Charge tax for over-70s earning over 60,000 euros (38 million euros)

CUSTOMER GOODS/ PROPERTY

- New property tax of 0.18 percent of market value of houses up to 1 million euros from July 1 2013. A rate of 2.5 percent will be payable on any balance above 1 million euros. (250 million euros in revenue in 2013, 500 million over a full year)

- A 10 cent rise on tax on a pint of beer, 1 euro increase on a bottle of wine; excise duty on packet of 20 cigarettes increased by 10 cents. (205 million euros per year in total)

- Increase in Vehicle Registration Tax (50 million euros) and Motor Tax rates (100 million euros)

- No increases in duty on tax and petrol

INVESTMENT

- Capital Gains tax, Capital Acquisitions tax and Deposit Interest Retention Tax (DIRT) all increased by 3 percentage points to 33 percent. (142 million euros per year)

- Government will no longer offer tax relief on pension contributions to subsidise pension schemes that deliver income of up to 60,000 euros per annum. (250 million euros per year)

KEY SPENDING MEASURES

SOCIAL PROTECTION

- Reduction in the child benefit rate by 10 euros per month to save 136 million euros of the total 390 million adjustment needed across social protection next year.

- Reduction in the duration of jobseeker's benefit by 3 months (33 million euros in 2013, 82 million in a full year)

- Household Benefits package comprising of electricity allowance, telephone allowance and free TV licence cut (61 million euro in 2013)

- No reductions in headline social welfare rates

HEALTH (781)

- Pay related savings will achieve 308 million euros of the 781 million adjustment required in the health department.

- Reduction in the cost of Primary Care Schemes (323 million euros in 2013)

- Professional fees for health service providers such as GPs and community pharmacists reduced (70 million euros in 2013)

OTHER SPENDING MEASURES

- The student contribution in higher education will be increased by 250 euros in each of the years 2013, 2014 and 2015

- Reductions in police overtime.

- Severance payments to ministers, officeholders scrapped

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Padraic Halpin)