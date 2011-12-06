DUBLIN Ireland fleshed out 1 billion euros (859.97 million pounds) worth of tax measures on Tuesday under the shadow of a deepening euro zone debt crisis that threatens the stability of the currency bloc and its own fragile change from basket case to role model.

Much of the tax measures were already known after Reuters obtained details of the budget in documents given to German lawmakers last month.

Following are analysts' comments on the taxation measures and overall budget package:

AUSTIN HUGHES, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KBC BANK IRELAND:

"The GDP growth forecast may still be a bit ambitious. It's difficult to be definitive given the uncertainty about the international backdrop.

"The budget package has met the targets outlined in the assistance programme and probably indicates a pro-business approach inasmuch as the taxes are on consumption rather than production.

"The health of the global economy is critically important to Ireland. Fairly drastic measures have been taken to rein in an unsustainable budget deficit. But there is no question the economy needs a more helpful external backdrop than it looks to have in 2012 in order to get momentum sufficient to put budgetary problems behind."

ALAN MCQUAID, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BLOXHAM STOCKBROKERS

"The new growth forecast is more realistic, but I still think it is too high considering what is going on. Falling growth will make it much harder to hit targets. Whether they will have to introduce additional austerity measures in 2012 remains to be seen. That is the risk they run. In terms of growth the risks are clearly on the downside."

"There was some positive news on trying to stimulate the property market, but the market is weak because of the availability of credit more than anything else. A lot of the measures - the DIRT tax (on interest earnings), the tax on cigarettes - are going to be consumer negative."

"Putting off upward-only rent reviews is not going to help the retail sector. But there are swings and roundabouts about on this. There are arguments in both directions."

"At the end of the day this is all secondary. Our future will depend on what happens at the euro zone summit on Friday. If the euro survives and the debt issues are resolved, it will make our debt targets more achievable. Bad news for Europe is bad news for us."

