DUBLIN Ireland's central bank raised its forecast for 2012 economic growth on Tuesday but warned the country's recovery may be hampered by weak export markets this year.

In its quarterly review of the Irish economy, the bank also said the government should not ease back on its austerity programme after early successes and the country's banks must to do more to tackle high levels of mortgage arrears.

The bank declined to comment at a news conference on European Central Bank's refusal so far to give Dublin any relief on the 30 billion euro (25 billion pounds) cost of bailing out Anglo Irish Bank, a major setback for government ambitions to end its bailout programme with the European Union and International Monetary Fund this year.

Ireland's gross domestic product likely grew by 0.7 percent in 2012, just the second year of growth since 2007, the central bank said, increasing its estimate from 0.5 percent after the latest GDP data. The statistics office is due to release 2012 GDP figures in March.

But it cut its forecast for 2013 to 1.3 percent from 1.7 percent and warned the volatile global economy posed a risk of future downgrades.

"With growth in key trading partner countries projected to slow this year, weaker external demand is set to dampen Irish export growth in 2013 as compared to earlier expectations, while domestic demand is forecast to continue along its slow path towards stabilisation," the central bank report said.

Ireland's recovery, it said, would be "gradual."

The central bank also sharply increased its 2012 forecast for growth in gross national product, which strips out the earnings of Irish-based multinationals, to 1.5 percent from a contraction of 0.4 percent in 2012 due to lower than expected increase in net factor income outflows.

