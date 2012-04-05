DUBLIN Ireland will not need further austerity cuts this year to hit targets under its EU and IMF bailout despite an expected slowdown in economic growth, the country's central bank said on Thursday.

Ireland must cut its budget deficit, the highest in the euro zone, to 8.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year from around 10 percent in 2011 and the European Commission warned recently that more budget cuts may be required to meet that target.

However, the central bank said Dublin's budget plans remained on track thanks to a strong deficit cutting drive in 2011 and higher than expected price rises this year that will partly offset slower than forecast growth.

"Despite the likely slower pace of activity, there are a number of reasons why the budget targets for 2012 remain within reach," the central bank's latest quarterly bulletin said.

"(However) monitoring of the situation is necessary, especially in light of the exposure of the economy to external developments."

The bank kept its forecast for gross domestic product growth unchanged at 0.5 percent, in line with predictions by the International Monetary Fund and European Commission as well as economists polled this week by Reuters.

The government, which late last year downgraded its growth forecast for 2012 twice in the space of a month, has said it will trim its current prediction of 1.3 percent GDP growth later this month.

The central bank said that, based on an assumed recovery in world demand from the second half of 2012 that will strengthen into 2013, Ireland's export-led economy will grow by 2.1 percent next year, also unchanged from three months ago.

However, it said the recovery within the Eurozone would likely be "slow and uneven", warning that growth may be stymied by a lack of credit as banks are forced to increase capital buffers.

It added that the outlook for the global economy was surrounded by exceptionally high uncertainty and that risks to growth are clearly tilted to the downside.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Lorraine Turner; editing by Patrick Graham)