DUBLIN Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I) chief executive Richie Boucher survived a probe that could have cost him his job on Thursday after Ireland's central bank said it had found no reason to doubt the fitness to serve of some of the country's senior bankers.

The central bank introduced a new regime for scrutinising bank boards last year, giving it the power to veto future senior appointments or fire existing senior bank staff over their roles in the run-up to the country's banking crisis.

Earlier this year the monetary authority wrote to Boucher, Ireland's top banker as the head of the only lender to escape full state ownership, as well as the then CEO of Irish Life & Permanent IPMIL.UL Kevin Murphy and EBS Building Society's Fergus Murphy, warning them that they faced a potential probe.

All three were executive directors before the crisis hit and Ireland's government had previously asked for a total clearout of board members appointed before a lending and funding crisis hit the industry in September 2008.

"In respect of any directors who are to continue in their roles into 2012 and beyond, and who were in place prior to 2008, the Central Bank has concluded that it has no reason to suspect the fitness and probity of those individuals," the central bank said in a statement.

"In some cases this decision was taken internally within the Central Bank, and in others, the Central Bank sought an external opinion on the material available to the Central Bank. No further actions will be taken by the Central Bank at this time."

All other directors in place at Irish banks prior to 2008 stepped down ahead of the introduction of the new rules.

The central bank said it would continue to monitor directors at all institutions and would investigate any information that gave it reason to suspect its standards were not being met.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and James Dalgleish)