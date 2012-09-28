DUBLIN The deputy head of Ireland's Central Bank said he saw reasons to be optimistic that Ireland will secure a deal that would allow Europe's new bailout fund to help cut the cost of the country's bank bailout.

European leaders paved the way for the direct recapitalization of problem banks at a European Union summit in June using the European Stability Mechanism, raising hopes the fund could help cut Ireland's sovereign debt pile.

But Germany, the Netherlands and Finland issued a joint statement on Tuesday that appeared to unravel much of what was agreed.

"There are reasons to be optimistic but it is far to early to say what the solution here will be," deputy governor Stefan Gerlach said in a speech in Dublin.

"It's a very complicated question and we all hope this will work out," he said.

Gerlach said he was "pretty confident" that Ireland would be able to return to borrowing on long-term debt markets at current bond yield levels.

