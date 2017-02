DUBLIN An easing of the rate of growth in Irish residential mortgage arrears appears to have continued in the third quarter, a senior central bank official said on Tuesday.

"I am told anecdotally that that pause in arrears, or slowdown, continues but I'm waiting to see that data to know that for sure," Fiona Muldoon, director of credit institutions at the bank told reporters in Dublin.

