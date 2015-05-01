DUBLIN Ireland's central bank said on Friday it will not change the timetable for bond sales tied to a 2013 deal to ease the state's burden as it delivered a record profit to the state last year, mainly on the sale of such bonds.

As part of the deal struck with the European Central Bank (ECB) to stretch out the cost of liquidating the collapsed Anglo Irish Bank, Ireland pledged to slowly feed new bonds worth 25 billion euros into the market via the country's central bank.

The ECB has since stated that the deal raised serious monetary financing concerns. These could be mitigated by a more ambitious sales schedule, the ECB said in its annual report released last month.

The Irish central bank, which has to sell at least 500 million euros a year until 2018, disposed of the minimum 500 million euros in December last year and said on Friday that its policy in relation to disposals remains unchanged.

"Financial conditions have improved very markedly in the interim, both in terms of pricing and stability, though we need to be cautious. Potential fragility is out there and we are guided by that in our disposal schedule," Irish Central Bank Governor Patrick Honohan told a news conference.

Ireland's central bank acquired a range of government debt during the financial crisis, including bonds attached to the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), the state's so-called "bad bank", and a range of assets relating to the liquidation of the former Anglo Irish Bank.

As Irish government bonds consistently attract higher prices in the bond market, the central bank said on Friday the value of the bonds on its balance sheet have risen, leading to large capital gains as they are sold.

That helped the bank make a profit of 2.1 billion euros last year, 1.7 billion of which, around 1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), will be paid to the state and be used to reduce a debt that stood at 110 percent of GDP at the end of 2014.

That brought central bank profits over the last six years to an "unprecedented" 8 billion euros, Honohan said. At current prices there is a further unrealised capital gain of 12.6 billion on its remaining 24.5 billion euros of long-term government bonds, he added.

The central bank, which has until 2033 to sell the bonds, said that with current prices reflective of the low interest rate environment, any shorter term gain to the state could be more than offset by a higher cost of refinancing in the future.

