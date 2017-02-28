Deputy Governor of Financial Regulation Cyril Roux speaks at the publication of the Central Bank of Ireland's review of residential mortgage lending requirements in Dublin, Ireland November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN Irish Central Bank Deputy Governor Cyril Roux, who has overseen financial regulation at the bank since 2013, will leave his post in April to join the private sector, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank, which operates under constrained public sector pay scales, has struggled to retain some key staff amid a recovery in the financial sector that Roux noted in October had increased the gap between the pay someone can get working for the central bank and working in the private sector.

The former French regulation official's departure comes as Ireland's central bank deals with over 100 enquiries from firms considering moving operations to Dublin as a result of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

