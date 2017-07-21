FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish central bank appoints new deputy governor
July 21, 2017 / 10:08 AM / in a day

Irish central bank appoints new deputy governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past a sign on the Central Bank in the financial services area of Dublin, Ireland July 7, 2017.Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's central bank on Friday named Ed Sibley as a deputy governor, replacing Cyril Roux who left the bank in April.

While Roux was responsible for all financial regulation, a restructuring at the bank means Sibley will have a narrower remit and will be responsible for the supervision of credit institutions, insurance firms and the asset management industry.

Responsibilities for consumer protection, securities and markets supervision and enforcement will be held by the bank's new Director General for Financial Conduct, Derville Rowland, who will report directly to Governor Philip Lane, the bank said in a statement.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson

