DUBLIN Bond sales helped Ireland's central bank to a record profit of 2.2 billion euros last year, 1.8 billion of which has been paid to the state to help cut a national debt that stood at 94 percent of annual economic output at the end of 2015.

The surplus income paid to the state has increased sharply as a result of the government debt the central bank acquired during the financial crisis, related chiefly to the liquidation of the former Anglo Irish Bank.

It has been selling bonds linked to the liquidation at a faster than expected pace which helped it return a then record 1.7 billion euros to the state in 2014, equivalent to around 1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Ireland pledged to slowly feed the new bonds worth 25 billion euros into the market via the central bank as part of a deal struck with the European Central Bank (ECB) to stretch out liquidation costs.

The value of the bonds on the central bank's balance sheet have risen in line with the higher prices Irish government debt has attracted on bond markets, leading to large capital gains as they are sold.

The central bank, which has until 2033 to sell the bonds, has so far cut the holdings to around 22 billion euros.

Ireland's finance ministry said on Tuesday that an anticipated increase in central bank surplus income will boost non-tax revenues over the 2017-2021 period, benefiting the exchequer and feeding through to lower debt levels.

It expects Ireland's gross debt to fall below 70 percent by 2021.

Announcing the profit, central bank governor Philip Lane said there were tentative signs of recovery in the euro zone. The strong Irish growth outlook provided an opportunity to reduce remaining economic vulnerabilities and strengthen resilience.

"Tentative signs of recovery in the euro area are visible, supported by an accommodative monetary policy stance that has included the use of both standard and non-standard measures," said Lane, a member of the ECB's governing council.

"The ECB's March 2016 announcement of further accommodative measures underscores its intention to use exceptional monetary policy instruments in support of its price stability mandate and objectives."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Richard Balmforth)