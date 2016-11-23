Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
DUBLIN The Irish central bank's revised mortgage rules should only require adjustment in the future if the economic and financial environment changes materially, the bank's governor said on Wednesday after its first review of the rules.
The central bank eased and simplified the deposit rules for first-time house buyers after the review, which Lane said was done partly to simplify the current regime, which would otherwise require regular updating.
"The revised framework should require adjustments only if there are material changes to the macro-financial environment that require a tightening or loosening of these measures," Governor Philip Lane told a news conference, adding that the impact on house prices of the new measures should be relatively limited.
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an excess diesel emissions investigation, a court filing shows.
GENEVA A trade accord that will boost global exports by $1 trillion (0.79 trillion pounds) should come into force within two weeks, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday, just as the rhetoric of U.S. President Donald Trump clouds the outlook for global trade.