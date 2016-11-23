DUBLIN The Irish central bank's revised mortgage rules should only require adjustment in the future if the economic and financial environment changes materially, the bank's governor said on Wednesday after its first review of the rules.

The central bank eased and simplified the deposit rules for first-time house buyers after the review, which Lane said was done partly to simplify the current regime, which would otherwise require regular updating.

"The revised framework should require adjustments only if there are material changes to the macro-financial environment that require a tightening or loosening of these measures," Governor Philip Lane told a news conference, adding that the impact on house prices of the new measures should be relatively limited.

