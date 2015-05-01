DUBLIN Ireland's central bank governor said on Friday that he had not changed his view that banks should be allowed to set interest rates for products independently despite government pressure on lenders to cut mortgage rates.

Irish lenders have been urged to reduce standard variable rate mortgages, with the country's finance minister saying he expected them to cede to a request to do so, while other ministers have threatened to increase its annual bank levy.

"I don't know of any successful economy these days that attempts to have administrative regulation of retail interest rates," Honohan told a news conference.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Goodman)