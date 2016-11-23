Deputy Governor of Central Bank Sharon Donnery and Governor Philip R. Lane (R) speaks at the publication of the Central Bank of Ireland's review of residential mortgage lending requirements in Dublin, Ireland November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Governor Philip R. Lane attends the publication of the Central Bank of Ireland's review of residential mortgage lending requirements in Dublin, Ireland November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Governor Philip R. Lane speaks at the publication of the Central Bank of Ireland's review of residential mortgage lending requirements in Dublin, Ireland November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Governor Philip R. Lane speaks at the publication of the Central Bank of Ireland's review of residential mortgage lending requirements in Dublin, Ireland November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN Ireland's central bank eased deposit rules for first-time house buyers on Wednesday and amended how lenders can grant exemptions, after its first review of regulations introduced last year to curb excessive lending.

Regulators faced calls for changes from industry and government as first-time buyers struggled to accumulate the deposits now required, amid spiralling rental costs that are now above the peak hit during a property bubble a decade ago.

The central bank said that from January first-time buyers could now borrow 90 percent of the value of a home regardless of the price, an amendment of the current regime, which capped the 90 percent threshold at 220,000 euros with an 80 percent limit applicable on the excess value.

"Over the past 18 months, the measures have helped to ensure that those who buy homes are better prepared to manage their mortgage payments in the event of a future downturn," Irish Central Bank Governor Philip Lane said in a statement.

"While our review process affirmed the value of the overall framework, some modifications were suggested by our evidence-based analysis. These measures constitute a sustainable framework to underpin our financial stability objectives."

Banks can breach the limit for 5 percent of all first-time mortgages written and for 20 percent of other homebuyers, compared with a previous 15 percent across-the-board cutoff. Limits on how much homeowners can borrow compared with their income remained unchanged, the central bank said.

While house prices are a third below their pre-crash peak, they are now growing more than 7 percent year-on-year, after stabilising at an annual growth rate of around 4 to 5 percent last year following the introduction of the rules.

Analysts say a chronic lack of housing would continue to drive the rental and home market higher, particularly in Dublin. Average asking prices there have risen to between 276,000 and 527,000 euros, according to property website Daft.ie.

Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan, who is also bringing in a tax break for first-time buyers of new homes in a bid to stimulate house building, said earlier on Wednesday that he was happy with the central bank's changes.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Kate Holton, Larry King)