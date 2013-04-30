Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland Patrick Honohan uses his cell phone during a coffee break at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Price Chambers

DUBLIN The head of Ireland's central bank does not expect the country to use the European Central Bank's OMT bond-buying programme, but kept pressure on the government to stick to its austerity measures.

Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) have not been activated since being unveiled in September as available to bailed-out euro zone countries with a normal level of market access.

Patrick Honohan, who is also a member of the ECB's Governing Council, said the fact that the scheme has not been used showed its effectiveness in calming markets. Some have criticised its eligibility criteria as unclear, but he said no elaboration was needed.

Honohan did say Dublin is not yet eligible for the yet-to-be tested programme that would see Frankfurt buy Irish debt, although Ireland returned to long-term borrowing markets last year and raised 10-year funding this year.

"I hope Ireland doesn't need it at all, but if it does it's there, that's the point, but I don't see it being needed," Honohan told a news conference.

An extension by Ireland's bailout lenders of a precautionary credit line is seen as another possible backstop to help the country's expected exit from its EU/IMF support later this year.

Honohan said the Irish authorities would decide its attitude towards such a measure in coming months. He added there was no decision yet whether to test Irish banks' financial health this year or wait until pan-European stress tests next year.

Honohan was far clearer on the government's fiscal policy, insisting that it stick to its schedule of cutbacks for the next two years even as debate rages throughout Europe on whether countries should ease up on budget cuts.

"I'm for sticking to the programme as designed. That's what is restoring confidence, that's what's making people think Ireland has the capacity and is recovering from this terrible crisis," Honohan said.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)