Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
DUBLIN The European Commission has cut its forecast for Irish gross domestic product (GDP) growth next year to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent previously, according to a draft document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The commission, part of Ireland's "troika" of lenders overseeing an 85 billion euro bailout, also inched down its forecast for this year, to 0.4 percent from the 0.5 percent predicted as part of Europe-wide forecasts made in May.
"The outlook for external demand has deteriorated somewhat since the finalisation of the last review, particularly for next year," the commission said in its latest review of Ireland's bailout programme, circulated among some Irish lawmakers ahead of its discussion at EU level.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.