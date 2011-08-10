DUBLIN Irish Consumer Sentiment fell a touch in July as steep price discounting by retailers in the summer sales failed to fully offset increased concerns over how a worsening global economic outlook will hurt average Irish families.

The KBC Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 55.9 from 56.3 in June, the weakest reading since Ireland's new government swept to power in February and a further slip from the 2-1/2 year high of 67.9 reached in June last year.

Ireland is meeting the fiscal targets of its EU/IMF bailout but Finance Minister Michael Noonan admitted this week that a deepening of the European debt crisis and spluttering U.S. growth could bring the export-reliant economy back into difficulty.

Irish consumers are more aware that ever that a gloomier global outlook may necessitate more pain in December's budget for next year that already promises to cut spending and hike taxes by at least 3.6 billion euros.

"An incessant focus on the crisis has made the average Irish consumer painfully familiar with a large number of previously exotic financial terms," Austin Hughes, chief economist at KBC Bank Ireland said.

"Even if the technical complexities around Greek debt sustainability or the US debt ceiling remain almost incomprehensible, there is a clear understanding of the damaging consequences of the crisis for the future living standards of the average Irish family."

The second successive monthly fall was in line with similar indicators in other countries. U.S. consumer sentiment fell to its lowest in more than two years in July as anxieties over stagnant wages and rising unemployment deepened.

While Ireland is banking on its booming exports to return it to economic growth this year, it desperately needs consumer spending to stop falling in order to meet medium-term growth targets crucial to dealing with a mounting debt pile.

KBC Ireland's Hughes said as well as potentially impacting on exports, the rumbling European debt crisis risked making Irish consumers keep their wallets in their pockets.

"The failure of European policymakers to get to grips with the debt crisis, set alongside the absence of clear signs of improvement in domestic economic conditions or prospects, means Irish consumers remain fearful," Hughes said.

"In other circumstances this mightn't be particularly threatening but in a fragile economy in the fourth year of significant weakness, a combination of cash flow and confidence problems carries substantial risks for Irish consumer spending."

Hughes noted however that while Irish consumers remain relatively gloomy, they appear not to be as traumatised as when Ireland's fiscal and banking crises began and sentiment hit an all time low of 39.6 in July 2008.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Patrick Graham)