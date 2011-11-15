DUBLIN Confidence among Irish consumers surged in October to a 15-month high as strong growth figures and expectations of interest rate cuts appeared to outweigh fears of a global economic slowdown, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The KBC Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index jumped to 63.7 in October, from 53.3 in September. It was 15 points above the reading for October 2010.

The leap in confidence came despite fears of a recession in Europe and the euro zone's worsening debt crisis, prompting one of the report's authors to caution against describing the data as the start of a new upbeat trend.

"It's hard to see why the mood of Irish consumers improved so much in October," said Austin Hughes of KBC Ireland. "There was quite a lot of bad news globally and some significant job fears domestically during the survey period."

"Although the history of the series suggests rogue readings are very rare, we think it would be prudent to wait for November's figures before passing final judgement on the October data," he said.

Ireland has been buoyed by the political stability that followed elections in February, positive assessments from the EU/IMF team overseeing its bailout programme and the European Central Bank's recent decision to cut interest rates.

Gross domestic product jumped 1.6 percent in the second quarter on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, one of the highest levels in the euro zone, though the domestic economy remains depressed and house prices continue to fall.

"Consumers are feeling less negative about employment prospects over the next 12 months and are more prepared to make big purchases compared to last month," said the ESRI's Cormac O'Sullivan, one of the survey's authors. "But the real turnaround has been in their perception of how the economy will perform over the next year."

The sub-index on consumer expectations rose to 51.3, from 40.5 in September. Confidence about current economic conditions rose to 82.2 from 72.3 in September.

Consumers appeared relatively unaffected by the deepening euro zone debt crisis and spluttering growth in the United States, which the government has acknowledged could bring Ireland's export-reliant economy back into difficulty.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton)