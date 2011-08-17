DUBLIN Canadian credit rating agency DBRS cut Ireland's debt one notch on Wednesday but kept its A grade status, sparing the country's banks a painful 5 percent penalty charge for using Irish bonds as collateral in return for crucial European Central Bank (ECB) funding.

Toronto-based DBRS downgraded Ireland's debt to A (low) with a negative trend from "A," saying it reflected weaker-than-expected growth prospects despite strong political commitment to fiscal consolidation.

DBRS's A (low) rating for Ireland compares with its three larger rivals' much lower valuations but the ECB looks at the highest of the ratings when assessing collateral.

Moody's rates Ireland at Ba1, one notch below junk while S&P and Fitch both have Ireland at BBB-plus, three notches above junk.

DBRS said that while Ireland was regaining competitiveness and that it could change its rating trend to stable, the downside risks to the country's export-led recovery persist, especially given heightened uncertainty over the outlook in the United States.

"The evolution of Ireland's ratings ultimately depends on the prospects for debt stabilisation. If fiscal targets are achieved and there is clear evidence of economic recovery, the trend could be changed to stable," the ratings agency said.

"On the other hand, possible downward rating action could be triggered by fiscal slippage or a material worsening of Ireland's growth prospects."

DBRS gained significance in Europe at the start of 2008 when the ECB added it to the a list of firms whose ratings govern which bonds can be used as collateral in its lending operations.

Irish banks, at the root of the country's financial crisis, are dependent on emergency loans from the ECB to fund their day-to-day operations.

Ireland's domestic banks had loans of 72 billion euros from the ECB at the end of June, around 15 percent of the total overall loans Frankfurt made to banks across the euro zone.

