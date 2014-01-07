DUBLIN Ireland is planning a modest series of debt auctions through this year after it found strong demand for a 10-year bond on Tuesday, its first since leaving an EU/IMF bailout, the head of its debt agency said.

"We will be back on the auction trail, but I'm not in a position to give an indication of the precise timing of the auctions," John Corrigan, head of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), said on a conference call.

Corrigan said it was unlikely the NTMA would hold an auction every month, given the NTMA was aiming to raise roughly 8 billion euros (£6.6 billion) in 2014 and had already secured 3.75 billion euros with Tuesday's bond.

(Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Mark Heinrich)